Will the Eagles have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith when the NFL Playoffs start?

All of the games are do-or-die starting next week. The NFL Playoffs are in full swing and some teams are peaking at the right time. That may not be the case for the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jalen Hurts' squad has unfortunately lost three out of their last four matchups before the Wild Card round. But, Nick Sirianni does offer some semblance of good news when it comes to players like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

A huge injury update dropped for the Eagles on Black Monday. Nick Sirianni is staying hopeful that AJ Brown, Cam Jurgens, and DeVonta Smith will be available when they face the Buccaneers. Moreover, Sydney Brown will miss the game completely as he is nursing a torn ACL, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Eagles are going to need every inch of help they could get when the NFL Playoffs start. It was very evident that they could not get the proper yardage to match the New York Giants in their season-ender. They only notched a disappointing total of 166 passing yards without these key weapons playing significant minutes. These were largely eclipsed by the 306 passing yards that the Giants air attack had to give.

There may have been some rotational guys who were given the chance to rest rather than play their hearts out. But, this should not undervalue the need for Brown and Smith. Jalen Hurts got on a hot streak with them to start the season. He will need them once again to revive their Super Bowl hopes.