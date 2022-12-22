The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Week 16 matchup awaiting them. They will face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. As Jalen Hurts tries to play despite a shoulder injury, it’s looking like the MVP candidate will not take to the field to help his squad secure its 14th win of the season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dropped a massive status update for Hurts: he will likely be on the bench to recover from his injury, allowing Gardner Minshew to step up into the starting role. “It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” he told reporters, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

In four games last season, including two starts, Minshew recorded 439 passing yards, a 68.3 completion percentage and four passing touchdowns. The Eagles have the talent to stack up with the Cowboys but will miss Hurts, who shouldn’t be hampered by the injury for much longer. In good news, tight end Dallas Goedert should be able to bounce back and join Pro Bowlers A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders to help lead the offense in Hurts’ absence.

Losing to the archrival Cowboys would sting but it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Eagles. They need just one more win to clinch the top seed in the NFC and will end their season with matchups at home against the lowly New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Being in a position to be a little extra cautious with Jalen Hurts is a great sign for the team.