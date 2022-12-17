By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also goes out of his way to lavish his teammates with gifts. Philly’s offensive lineman got to experience that with these awesome gifts from Jalen Hurts, per Gabriella DiGiovanni.

It’s Christmastime in the locker room. Jalen Hurts gifted his entire offensive line LV bags. pic.twitter.com/5gFelE8odR — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) December 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts has every reason to spoil his offensive linemen: they are responsible for the best offense in the league. Their pass protection is top notch, giving their QB time to find the open man. They also open up running lanes for either Hurts or their running backs to run wild against their opponents.

The Eagles in general have played really well this season. As mentioned, Hurts is thriving in this team, as they have fully leaned on capitalizing on his two-way abilities. The addition of AJ Brown has also allowed Jalen Hurts to become the best possible passer that he can be. Their defense has also been excellent in keeping their opponents in check, with playmakers in nearly every position.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are primed and ready for a deep playoff run, perhaps even a Super Bowl run. They have the offense to torch other teams and the defense to hold their leads. If they do win another ring for Philly, Hurts will need to buy more expensive gifts for his precious linemen.