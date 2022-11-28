Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There’s not a bigger individual reason for the success the Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying in the 2022 NFL season than quarterback Jalen Hurts. The dual-threat quarterback has been sensational under center for the Eagles, who entered Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers at home with a league-best 9-1 record.

Regardless of how the rest of the game against the Packers ends, Hurts has already bagged a historic achievement no player ever before in the NFL has ever accomplished, as noted by The Athletic.

First player in NFL history to have 125+ passing and 125+ rushing yards in one half: ◽️ Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/z7DA0TUIPm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 28, 2022

Hurts has been exceeding expectations in 2022. He broke out in 2021 when he passed for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores. Even with his passing numbers in 2021, not a few people questioned his ability to distribute the ball downfield for the Eagles. So far, Hurts is doing a fine job silencing his critics. In a marquee showdown with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hurts is clearly winning. While Hurts was busty directing the Packers’ stop unit in the first half, Rodgers had already been intercepted twice before halftime.

Hurts is a headache for opposing defenses because of his ability to get out of the pocket and improvise when plays break down. Apart from that, he is surrounded by a stacked roster that features the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Miles Sanders. As of the end of Week 11, the Eagles rank fourth in the NFL with 26.3 points per game, fifth in total yards with 370.6 per outing, and sixth in rushing yards with 142.5 on the ground per contest.