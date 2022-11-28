Published November 28, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are playing for their season on Sunday Night Football against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers have been able to exchange blows for much of the game. But one such blow might just signify the end of the Packers season.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Rodgers was sacked and took a big shot to his midsection. That led to a punt. During the next Packers possession, he was seen wincing in pain multiple times as Green Bay marched down the field. The drive eventually stalled leading to a Mason Crosby field goal, cutting the Packers deficit to 34-23.

After the drive, Rodgers jogged toward the locker room. More than likely he is headed for X-rays. It is officially being called an oblique injury and his return is questionable, according to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov.

Prior to his leaving, Rodgers was 11-for-16 for 140 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Eagles jumped out to a quick, 13-0 lead. However, the Packers bounced back and took a 14-13 lead. The teams would trade a couple scores from there, but Green Bay’s inability to stop the Philly run game is proving costly.

Philadelphia leads 37-23 as the Packers are about to get the ball back early in the 4th quarter. Rodgers’ backup, Jordan Love, has his helmet on and appears to be coming into the game.

If the Packers cannot erase this deficit to pull out a victory, they will be 4-8 and three games behind the Washington Commanders for the final wild card spot. Washington beat Green Bay earlier this season, so they hold the tie-breaker. In other words, the Packers will essentially be eliminated from playoff contention.