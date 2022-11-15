Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of.

Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Hurts shared that the challenge for the Eagles now is how they are going to respond to the setback. In a major show of confidence, though, the 24-year-old quarterback emphasized his belief that everything will be fine in Philadelphia.

“In the end, it’s about how we respond. How do we respond to the feeling of joy? How do we respond to the feeling of pain?” Hurts said, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve got a good feeling about how we’ll respond.”

When the Eagles entered the Monday Night Football showdown with the Commanders, the expectations were they would be 9-0 after the game. Sure enough, that didn’t happen, with Washington effectively shutting them down in the second and third quarters to build a solid lead and win.

Despite the fact that there are some controversies in the match–including an obvious facemask penalty on the Commanders that wasn’t called–the Eagles certainly can’t keep crying over spilled milk. They play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, and as Jalen Hurts said, their focus now should be on bouncing back and returning to the win column quickly.