Jalen Hurts is currently having the best season of his young career so far. The Philadelphia Eagles QB is playing out of his mind in 2022, helping lead the team to a 7-0 record. He has made a significant jump this year, cementing himself as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

After the Eagles’ decimation of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, Jalen Hurts permanently etched his name in Philly’s history books. That win marked the tenth-straight victory for Philly when the young QB started under center. This ten-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in franchise history. (via James Palmer)

“Jalen Hurts has now won 10 consecutive games as the #Eagles starting QB, the longest QB win streak in franchise history”

This winning streak dates back to the 2021 season, when the Eagles made a late push to make it to the playoffs. Last year, they barely squeaked into the post-season. This time, though, they would be the favorites if they keep up this play. Their undefeated record so far is thanks in large part to Hurts’ improvement and leadership.

The Eagles always had a great run game, even during last season. This year, though, the passing attack with Jalen Hurts has been much-improved. His new-found connection with AJ Brown has worked wonders for them, opening up other avenues of attack for their other weapons.

Hurts’ season plants him firmly in the running for the MVP award this season. If it were up to Hurts, though, he’d likely prefer a different piece of hardware: the Lombardi trophy. We’ll see if the Eagles can keep up this incredible pace of theirs.