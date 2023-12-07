David Carr felt the need to defend his idea that the Eagles should be starting Marcus Mariota over Jalen Hurts to end the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the proud owner of the NFL's best record to this point, even though they're coming off a disappointing showing in their 42-19 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles are 10-2, and barring an unforeseen, unmitigated disaster, they will be making the postseason, and it's thanks in large part to the elite quarterback play of franchise cornerstone Jalen Hurts.

With the Eagles having an inside track on making the playoffs, former number one overall pick David Carr voiced out a bit of a bizarre take when he said that Philadelphia should turn over the controls of the offense to Marcus Mariota, the backup, to end the season so they can preserve Hurts and keep him healthy for when it matters most.

This naturally drew some eye-rolls, especially when Carr took his take to the extreme when he said that Mariota can be a more productive QB than Jalen Hurts for the Eagles at this point in time. Widely panned for this perplexing take, Carr felt the need to defend his idea and even double down on it, refusing to relent on his pro-Mariota agenda.

“The issue is, I'm not gonna backpedal. It's all about the Super Bowl. No one cares about second place. Philly shouldn't. Philly's been there,” Carr said on NFL Total Access. “If you don't have a healthy quarterback to run [their] style of offense, then you're not gonna be as effective. […] Why play Marcus? I don't know, to give Jalen a chance to rest?”

Everyone take a breath 🧘& let our guy @DCarr8 provide clarity regarding his comments on Hurts & Mariota https://t.co/h11Bic3HeK pic.twitter.com/0VpuYCvc5H — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 7, 2023

David Carr contended that teams can win in the regular season with their backup quarterbacks, so it may not be the worst idea for the Eagles to give Jalen Hurts a chance to rest in the coming gameweeks. Carr also clarified that his statement about Mariota being more productive for the Eagles at QB at this point in time pertains to Hurts being less than 100 percent, which he was in their defeat to the 49ers.

Of course, in an era where fans eschew context in favor of spicy takes, Carr's words may have been misconstrued, although Eagles fans shouldn't be at fault as well since Carr didn't exactly convey his point in the clearest of manners.