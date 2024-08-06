The 2024 Summer Olympics are still underway, but football fans can't help but look four years down the line to the 2028 Summer Olympics, because flag football will officially become a part of the games. And while there's still quite a bit of time until we see flag football in the Olympics, it looks like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been bestowed quite a large honor ahead of the games.

Hurts has established himself as one of the best players in the league over the past few seasons, even though the Eagles completely collapsed down the stretch last season. Still, he's in a prime position to remain a star in the league for years, and as a result, he ended up getting named as the Olympic flag football ambassador for the 2028 games.

Jalen Hurts set to play big role for Olympic flag football

This is a pretty big honor for Hurts, as there was no shortage of players in the NFL who could have been chosen for this honor. The league settled on him, though, and it looks like he will play a big role in helping get fans hyped up for flag football becoming a part of the Olympic games in 2028.

In just three seasons as the Eagles starting quarterback, Hurts has solidified himself as one of the top players at the position in the league. He's already earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, a spot on the 2022 All-Pro second team, and a runner-up finish in the 2022 MVP race. With his abilities as a passer and a runner, Hurts would be an incredibly lethal flag football player if he ended up participating in the Olympics.

After a hot start in 2023, Philly fell apart down the stretch and ended up getting upset in the NFC Wild Card round at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Hurts and a strong supporting cast that features the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert leading the way on offense, the Eagles should be able to return to the top of the league in 2024.

Hurts won't fully focus his attention on flag football in the Olympics for a few more years, as he will be more concerned with leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship after having come so close to doing so in Super Bowl LVII. But once the 2028 Olympics arrive, you can bet Hurts will be one of the biggest names working on getting fans engaged with the new flag football event.