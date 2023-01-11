The Philadelphia Eagles are able to sit back and relax for the first round of the NFL playoffs. They clinched the NFC’s top seed after Jalen Hurts returned from a shoulder injury and helped the Eagles beat the New York Giants to clinch the top spot.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the huge levels of toughness Hurts has displayed in his return to the field in Week 18. He said that Hurts is the type of player to play through the pain for his teammates, according to the Associated Press.

“We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play,” said Sirianni, according to AP. “He’s going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day…We didn’t feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell. That’s the kind of player he is, that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there. He knew how important it was for him and his teammates to be out there.”

Jalen Hurts pieced together a spectacular season that could see him win the MVP. The first-time Pro Bowler led his team to a 14-1 record in the games he started and recorded 35 total touchdowns, 3,701 passing yards and 760 rushing yards.

The Eagles have talent all over the roster but have shown that Hurts is the ultimate key to getting them going. His ability to be a great passer and rusher is invaluable to the NFC’s best team. Now, he will look to get fully healthy and help lead Philadelphia to its second Super Bowl.