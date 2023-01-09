By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles had great motivation to play with full force in their regular-season finale showdown against the New York Giants at home Sunday. A win against their NFC East division rival would automatically secure the Eagles the No. 1 seed in the conference, and that they did by taking down the Giants, 22-16. That was also why they had star quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the field from a three-week absence due to a shoulder injury.

However, Hurts did not seem convinced that he was in his best form yet (via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports).

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he’s been “pushing myself beyond measure” to get back for this game. “It wasn’t an easy thing. It’s still not easy.”

Is he close to 100%? “Good enough to win today,” he said.

Jalen Hurts didn’t have to say that to show that he is still trying to get back to his usual self. Against the Giants, he completed just 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards. He failed to find anyone for a touchdown and also got picked once. He also coughed up just 13 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Giants rested their starters, but nearly came away with an upset win when they made a fourth-quarterback comeback attempt, outscoring the Eagles in that period, 13-3. Fortunately for the Eagles, they were able to hold on and finish with a victory. They now take a long rest, thanks to a first-round bye, before hitting the field against the winner of the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Giants in the NFC Divisional round.