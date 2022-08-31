Jason Kelce’s return to practice bodes well for Week 1 status after offseason surgery

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a big 2022 season. Their very busy offseason included the re-signing of veterans Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox and additions of A.J. Brown, James Bradberry, Haason Redick, Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Nakobe Dean.

Kelce, who is entering his 12th season, had his offseason momentarily derailed by elbow surgery just a few weeks ago. He was signed to a massive one-year deal that made him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

The Eagles were greeted by Jason Kelce’s return to practice just before the calendar flipped to September. He looked solid in drills after going through a “routine cleanout” of his elbow just a few weeks ago.

He’s back! Jason Kelce returns to #Eagles practice. Always heard and thought he’d be ready for opening of season Sept 11. Looks fine. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/xpf1RnOgaT — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 31, 2022

Jason Kelce’s excellence, especially as a run blocker, has been massive for the Eagles ever since he has been a part of the team. With Jalen Hurts showing a strong ability to run and looking to establish himself as a strong passer, the man in the middle of the offensive line will need to continue playing like one of the best offensive linemen.

The Eagles have tons of talent all over the roster and should be able to compete for the NFC East title. Kelce is one of the many key players and leaders for the Birds. He has a six-year streak of being named to the Pro Bowl and/or the First Team All-Pro.

Although the Eagles have young center Cameron Jurgens on the roster, Jason Kelce is going to take his usual post under center and help the Eagles make a playoff run one last time.