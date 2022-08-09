The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2022 season exctied about what they may be able to accomplish. With a revamped offense led by young quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles appear ready to make some noise in a weak NFC East division. However, their offense took a hit this morning when it was announced that their starting center, Jason Kelce, would be undergoing elbow surgery that will force him to miss the start of the 2022 season.

Eagles center Jason Kelce is undergoing elbow surgery — described as the team as a routine cleanout — after trying to work through discomfort. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 9, 2022

Kelce has been hampered by this elbow injury all throughout training camp, and finally decided to bite the bullet and undergo surgery to get it fixed now. There wasn’t a timeline immediately provided for his recovery, but Kelce is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season as a result of his surgery.

Losing Kelce is a huge blow for the Eagles offensive line. Kelce has become one of the best centers in the league over the past few years, earning five Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All Pro selections over the past eight seasons. His presence will be tough to replace during his absence.

Kelce’s absence may for 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens into action sooner than expected. Jurgens was likely not expected to be playing much as Kelce’s backup this season, but it turns out he may end up being the teams’ starting center come Week 1.

Whichever way you want to look at it, losing Jason Kelce is a huge loss for the Eagles. Protecting Hurts under center is going to be crucial, and Philly will be hoping that Jurgens or someone else will be able to step up and fill Kelce’s void for as long as he is out.