Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Sills’ charges come just 10 days before the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he can’t participate in practices and games, and he also can’t travel with the team.

Sills was charged for an incident that occurred in Ohio’s Guernsey County in 2019, via TMZ. Sills allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office conducted an investigation into the matter. The grand jury indicted Sills on one felony count of both rape and kidnapping. Sills is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The Eagles released this statement: “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Josh Sills was an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Eagles and made the 53-man roster but only appeared in one game this past season. Sills grew up in Ohio and played for both West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Sills’ worrisome charges come just as the Eagles are preparing for the Super Bowl. Philadelphia’s organization has yet to make a statement into the offensive lineman’s charges nor his playing status against the Chiefs.

But whether or not the Eagles have come forward, it seems unlikely that Sills will play in the Super Bowl, let alone another down in the NFL. Sills was 25-years-old at the time of the alleged incident, old enough to know full well the difference between right and wrong.

The Eagles will continue their preparations for the Chiefs and the Super Bowl. Sills will prepare for a court date and the looming realization that his football career will come to a crashing halt.