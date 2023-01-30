After months of NFL football, the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other for the Lombardi Trophy after sharing the top record in the regular season at 14-3.

The Eagles are coming off a big 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. In the regular season, Philly was the last team to lose a game, holding the best record for most of the year. Additionally, the team had eight Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players. That includes MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, who had a breakout year for Philadelphia. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns versus six interceptions.

On the other side of the contest, Kansas City won its third AFC championship in the last five seasons with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. Going back to the regular season, they have won 12 out of their last 13 games. To cap off the regular season, the Chiefs had seven Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players. One of them was quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The star set an NFL record for the most total yards by a quarterback (combined passing and rushing) with 5,608.

With such an anticipated matchup, the State Farm Stadium should be packed on February 12. Because of the high demand, ticket prices for the Chiefs-Eagles should be very high. Here is some important information about prices for Super Bowl LVII tickets.

Ticket prices for Super Bowl LVII

As of Monday, the day after Championship Weekend, the lowest-priced ticket available on Vivid Seats is $4,634. The majority of tickets available on the website range from $5,000 to $20,000. Still, there are some that go way beyond that price point.

Some go for more than $30,000 and some are about $25,000 each but can only be purchased in packages of two or four tickets.

There are even re-sale tickets that go as high as $97,897 per ticket. Those can only be purchased in packages of two or four tickets as well.

In addition to the traditional tickets, fans can opt for bigger packages. With some extra thousand dollars, some tickets can provide a variety of benefits that include premium food and drinks, pregame events with live musical performances, post-game field access and more.

TicketMaster, the official marketplace for the NFL, lists the cheapest ticket for $5,895 in Section 402, one of the highest in the stadium. The most expensive one is a verified re-sale ticket going for $21,667 in Section 239, Row 1.

According to the latest reports, the average ticket price is about $6,076, per KCRA. Some experts say this could end up being the highest ticket price in years.

Other than the Chiefs-Eagles contests, fans will have the chance to see Chris Stapleton singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside Troy Kotsur, who became the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, taking home the statuette for the movie “CODA” in 2022. Kotsur will perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Notably, Grammy-winning singer Rihanna will be the main attraction of the halftime show. This will be her first live performance in five years.

With two of the best NFL teams ready to finally square off plus big names in the music and movie industry, Super Bowl LVII could be one for the history books. It has the potential to be an instant classic thanks to two young quarterbacks having MVP-level seasons. Because of that, for some fans, even the most expensive tickets will be worth watching this encounter.