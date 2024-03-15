The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL world after conducting a trade for Kenny Pickett. It's a move nobody saw coming but Pickett is now in Philly.
Pickett reportedly requested a trade shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson in free agency, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles now have an even stronger quarterback room.
“Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on.”
