The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL world after conducting a trade for Kenny Pickett. It's a move nobody saw coming but Pickett is now in Philly.

Pickett reportedly requested a trade shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson in free agency, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles now have an even stronger quarterback room.

“Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on.”

This story is currently developing and more information will be published shortly.