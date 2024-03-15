The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans are jumping for joy now that Saquon Barkley has entered the fold as the franchise's new superstar running back. Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and company have suddenly become members of the most star-studded team perhaps in all of football and the former Giants running back is a big reason for it.
The Barkley deal wasn't the only blockbuster for the Eagles so far as a Pro Bowler was brought in from the team that defeated Philadelphia in the playoffs. Eagles star Darius Slay had a hyped two-word reaction to the signing.
On Thursday, NFL reporter EJ Smith shared a press conference clip of Barkley that will make Giants fans miss him even more.
Barkley's Hyper Positive Outlook
Barkley's outlook was shared on Twitter. The new running back will pair with Jalen Hurts to form one of the most versatile QB-RB tandems in recent memory. While Barkley is a household name among NFL fans he still has a lot to prove, words that should be music to Eagles fans' ears.
“I feel like still have a lot left and still have a lot to prove.”
New #Eagles running back Saquon Barkley wants to prove he’s still a ‘special player’ https://t.co/SDXspg7xQI
— EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) March 15, 2024
Barkley's Prospects with Eagles
With D'Andre Swift now in Chicago, the Eagles got a replacement who is just as talented if not more talented and a player who is due for another massive season, if he can stay healthy. The former Giants running back had 962 yards and six touchdowns last season on the ground. He also had 280 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns for the G-Men.
Now it's up to Hurts, Sirianni and the rest of the Eagles to bring out the best in Barkley. A supremely talented running back with the right outlook, Barkley should fit right in from day one as the Eagles chase another Lombardi Trophy this season.