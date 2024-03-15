The Philadelphia Eagles have had an interesting start to their offseason. While they signed big name free agents such as Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, they lost key players such as Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to retirement, and they were expected to look to trade star pass rushers Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick away. Well, it doesn't look like Sweat is going to be anywhere anytime soon.
Sweat was given permission to explore a trade just like Reddick, and it was expected that both guys would be landing with new teams ahead of the 2023 campaign. However, Sweat and the Eagles recently agreed to restructure his deal to give him $10 million in guaranteed cash, ensuring that he will spend at least one more season with Philly rather than getting traded away this offseason.
Via Jeremy Fowler:
“Source: Josh Sweat staying with the Eagles on a restructured deal with $10M guaranteed plus incentives (max of $13M). Had no guarantees prior, so this gives Sweat security entering contract year.”
Eagles get big boost on their defensive line by keeping Josh Sweat around
Ever since earning a starting role in 2021, Sweat has blossomed into a star pass rusher for the Eagles. After earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Sweat set a career-high with 11 sacks in 2022. Sweat wasn't as productive in 2023 (43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 23 QB Hits, 2 FF, 1 PD), but he still was an integral part of Philadelphia's defensive line, as he started in all 17 games for the team.
Sweat will get some more guaranteed money from the Eagles as he now enters a contract year, and this should incentivize him to put together a bounce-back campaign in 2024. With another star pass rusher in Huff guaranteed to be working alongside him, Philadelphia should be able to put together one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the league again next season.