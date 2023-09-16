Thursday night's primetime clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings more than lived up to the hype. The reigning NFC Champions emerged victorious, but only held on for a thrilling 34-28 win in part due to Minnesota superstar Justin Jefferson's rough second-quarter fumble, effectively costing the Vikings a touchdown.

Jefferson, obviously, would rather forget the defining gaffe his otherwise typically dominant performance. Too bad tens of millions of viewers watched him fumble the ball through the end zone.

Philadelphia and Minnesota's battle garnered a whopping 16.6 million observers across all platforms, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, making it the most-watched Thursday night game ever broadcast on Amazon Prime. More jaw-dropping? It was the most-streamed NFL game of all-time.

Thursday night’s #Vikings–#Eagles game averaged 16.6 million viewers across all platforms. That’s the most-streamed NFL game in history, and most-watched TNF stream ever on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/grmXERC8z9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

That massive audience saw Jefferson finish with 11 catches for 159 yards, etching his name into record books once again. After the game, though, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year couldn't help but blame himself for the Vikings' frustrating loss.

“I'm putting it a lot on myself,” Jefferson said. “Fumbling in the end zone like that when we need points and we're driving and having that momentum. I was telling my teammates that's on me and it won't happen again.”

Kirk Cousins was also dominant for Minnesota, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns. But he joined Jefferson by coughing up a fumble, one of four Vikings mishandles that were recovered by the Eagles. That was all Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift and Devonta Smith needed to lead Philadelphia to what promises to be one of the most-watched regular-season wins of their careers.