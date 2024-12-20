With some of the tension and frustration boiling over for the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive lineman Lane Johnson has a simple perspective on his coach, Nick Sirianni. As the Eagles sit with a 10-2 record, the on-the-field success has been evident. Johnson spoke on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long about how he feels his head coach handles the noise.

“Nick’s always been a great communicator, and I’ve thought he’s always been transparent,” Johnson said. “So even when stuff is not going good or if there is stuff in the media, we do address it in the team setting. With all the ordeals, apologies are made, and it’s like, we spend so much time together that we’ve faced so much other stuff other than this.

“There was so much focus on this game. We wanted to play well, and I think that quiets the noise down more than anything. The way I put it is brothers fight, and sometimes we have good days and bad days.

Lane Johnson reveals more drama that Nick Sirianni and the Eagles deal with

Throughout the season, the Eagles have dealt with drama amongst the team. Sirianni yelled at Eagles fans earlier in the year who wanted him fired. Also, he was in a scuffle with Jalen Carter for a penalty in the Eagles' 27-13 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there's more to the puzzle than Sirianni himself.

The Eagles storyline involving AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts garnered attention for the wrong reasons. Brown was upset with Hurts for the team’s lack of passing offense. It seems to be one story after another, but the Eagles keep winning regardless, they are riding a franchise record 10 straight wins.

Johnson explained also that there's more to the arguments than what gets caught on camera. After all, these guys are with each other just about every day of the week. Especially when there's turbulent times in the season, tensions boil over. Look at Sirianni, Brown, and Hurts. They've all had their respective disputes but it hasn't limited Philadelphia from leading the NFC East . Also, they can possibly become the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles have three more NFC East games to play to conclude the season. Those teams will do whatever they can to prevent them from securing the No. 1 seed. Hopefully, any tension is set aside for the final three weeks. Regardless if it is or it isn't, the Eagles have proven they're playing together through the ups and downs.