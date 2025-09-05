The Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Dallas Cowboys in a hard-fought 24-20 victory to kick off the 2025 NFL season, but the win came with early controversy. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before taking a single snap, following an incident that unfolded just after the opening kickoff.

Following the game, Nick Sirianni addressed the situation in a press conference that Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner captured on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She reported that the head coach delivered a firm stance with a clear message.

“Nick Sirianni said the Eagles talked about the personal fouls at halftime.

Said the team needs to bring energy and tenacity “within the rules of the game.

Added they “need Jalen Carter on the field.” Going to keep any disciplinary action in house.”

The six-word statement underscored how Carter’s absence created an immediate void along the Eagles defensive front. His expected suspension will test the team’s depth as they head into tougher matchups, including a trip to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and a home matchup in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Losing a disruptive presence like the former Georgia standout affects both the defensive scheme and overall morale, especially in a divisional showdown to open the 2025 NFL season against the Cowboys.

The defensive tackle's off-field history resurfaces at a time when the franchise is emphasizing maturity and accountability. Now in his third season, Carter has already earned a Super Bowl title and Pro Bowl nod, but this incident may derail his trajectory if not handled properly.

The NFL player discipline process is underway, with multiple reports suggesting a fine and possible multi-game suspension. Sirianni’s decision to keep further consequences in-house signals trust in the locker room's culture, but also heightens pressure on the young star to respond the right way.

As the Eagles continue their Super Bowl pursuit, they’ll have to do so—at least temporarily—without one of their most talented, but controversial, defenders.