After shockingly dropping its season opener, the struggling Alabama football team will be severely shorthanded in Week 2 against ULM. Star wideout Ryan Williams will join running back Jam Miller on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Florida State.

Williams, who has been listed as questionable all week, is now considered doubtful for Week 2, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The insider said the receiver is “not expected to play” after suffering a concussion against Florida State.

“Star sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams is not expected to play today against Louisiana Monroe,” Thamel said on ESPN. “Against Florida State last week, Williams suffered a concussion in the second half and left the game. Kalen DeBoer has said all week he's gone through protocol. It's not a huge surprise that Williams isn't playing; players rarely come back within one week from a concussion.”

"Ryan Williams is not expected to play today against Louisiana Monroe."@PeteThamel on @AlabamaFTBL's Ryan Williams' status. pic.twitter.com/kFHoN0xsr6 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 6, 2025

Williams ended Week 1 with just five catches for 30 receiving yards. He struggled to get separation against an improved Seminoles' secondary before getting knocked out with a concussion.

In his absence, senior Germie Bernard figures to lead the group for another week. Bernard surprisingly dominated the target share in Week 1, racking up a career-high 146 receiving yards. He accounted for 57 percent of quarterback Ty Simpson's passing yards.

Assuming he sits, Alabama did not provide a return timeline for Williams. However, the absence appears to be cautionary, giving the freshman All-American a strong chance of suiting up against Wisconsin in Week 3.

Article Continues Below

Alabama football looks to get back on track in Week 2 against ULM

After suffering a brutal loss to Florida State, Alabama hopes to get back on track in Week 2. However, the offense will remain severely shorthanded without either Williams or Miller. DeBoer previously noted that he hopes Miller can return from his collarbone injury once the Crimson Tide begin conference play against Georgia on Sept. 27.

Despite the injuries, Alabama still expects to increase its production against ULM. The game will be just the second start in Simpson's career and his first at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Simpson had a fairly encouraging debut, notching 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 1. However, he completed just 23 of his 43 passes, averaging a mere 5.3 yards per attempt. Simpson was just 15-for-29 with 108 passing yards and one touchdown on his throws that were not targeting Bernard.

Alabama projects to be sizable favorites against ULM and Wisconsin in its next two games. With another marquee matchup with Georgia looming in Week 5, both games are crucial for the Crimson Tide's development and championship aspirations.