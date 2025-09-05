The Philadelphia Eagles begin the season with a 1-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in a close 24-20 win. Although the franchise earned the victory, it wasn't without several flaws. On Friday, Colin Cowherd took the time to call out Philly for how the team played in the season opener.

In the latest episode of “The Herd,” the 61-year-old sports analyst blasted the Eagles for how ugly the game went despite the win. Cowherd says Philadelphia does everything a “lousy” franchise would do, claiming the Jalen Carter spitting incident, multiple penalties, and the lack of AJ Brown targets as reasons why the team deserves criticism.

“What did I spend 10 minutes on yesterday with the Eagles? I said they do a lot of things lousy franchises do,” said Cowherd. “And they did it again last night. Jalen Carter couldn't get a snap in before he got tossed. They had more penalty yards in the first half than any team in the NFL last season had in the first half… I mean, they went the entire game and barely even glanced at AJ Brown. They had multiple personal fouls. They were emotionally out of control. They had a dumb taunting penalty when you know the league's been warning all the teams… I mean, I saw Big Dom more than I saw AJ Brown.”

"They do a lot of things lousy franchises do. And they did it again last night."@colincowherd reacts to the Eagles undisciplined performance in the win over the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/28ipJqfIQK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

After ranting about the Eagles' mistakes, Cowherd does take time to praise Jalen Hurts for his efforts on Thursday night. He seemingly believes that Hurts was one of the few bright spots for Philly in the season opener.

But overall, it was an ugly game for the defending Super Bowl champs. The good news is that there are still 16 more games on the schedule, and the Eagles have plenty of time to iron out the kinks.

Philadelphia will enjoy a mini bye week after playing “Thursday Night Football” before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. It's a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch that should garner plenty of attention from fans around the league.