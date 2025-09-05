Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren had high hopes of playing a huge role for the Eagles when it came to blocking for running back Saquon Barkley and playing special teams.

Eagles FB Ben VanSumeren tore his patella tendon Thursday night and will be out for the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/mL5pOuNOS9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The veteran back from Michigan State saw his season come to an end after the first play of the season when he tore his patella tendon shortly after the ball was kicked off. As a result of the injury, VanSumeren was placed on the Injured Reserve list.

Since VanSumeren will not be able to play this season, the Eagles seem likely to use running back A.J. Dillon in the fullback position when head coach Nick Sirianni chooses to use a fullback in the lineup. Van Sumeren checked in at 6-2 and 231 pounds, while Dillon is 6-0 and 247 pounds.

Barkley is one of the best running backs in the league and is coming off a remarkable 2,005-yard season, and he is able to serve as his own blocker on many plays because he is so powerful. However, a fullback is able to add to the team's capabilities when it comes to run blocking. The bigger concern is that the fullback can be vital when it comes to blocking for quarterback Jalen Hurts on passing plays.

Eagles make corresponding move following victory over Cowboys

Article Continues Below

The Eagles opened their season Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia was able to earn a 24-20 triumph over their long-time rivals.

While that was a high-profile game, their Week 2 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs will be monumental. The Eagles earned their 40-22 Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs, and now Andy Reid's team will have a chance for revenge as they host the Super Bowl champions.

The move of VanSumeren to Injured Reserve gave the Eagles an opportunity to sign a new player. They brought in veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith to take VanSumeren's place on the roster.

Smith, 32, played with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions last season. He recorded 9.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

Smith was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. He has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. He has recorded 69 sacks in his 10-year career.