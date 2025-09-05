It was a short night for the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter. Questions remain about whether he will get suspended. However, Stephen A. Smith flamed Carter for the spitting ejection, according to First Take’s post on X.

“Utterly disgusted. … What you do and how you act stays with you.” @stephenasmith on Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott 👀”

It certainly wasn’t a shining moment for Carter. The only redeeming thing, perhaps, was that the Eagles found a way to win despite his absence throughout the game.

Eagles DE Jalen Carter taken to task by Stephen A. Smith

Smith called for Carter to be suspended for at least one game.

“It’s inexcusable,” Smith said. “You don’t spit on anybody. You don’t spit on a man.”

Plus, Smith said, the act could not be hidden.

“Who’s the most protected football player on the field?” Smith said. “It’s the quarterback. You spit on Dak Prescott, and you don’t think some gonna see that. Just the dumbest possible thing.

“When you spit on a quarterback and you get yourself ejected, Dak Prescott wasn’t sacked once last night. It happened because you weren’t out there, and the Philadelphia Eagles had to adjust without their best defensive player.”

Plus, Smith ripped Carter for his reaction afterward.

“You walked off the field with a smile on your face,” Smith said. “What the hell you smilin’ about? It was stupid. It was immature.”

Carter said it was difficult not to play in the game, according to Fox News.

“It was intense for me,” he said. “I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad. Just to support and help, even just standing on the sidelines, but things went how they went. We just got to move on. I made a promise to them boys, it won’t happen again.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Carter was missed on the field, according to The Athletic.

“We needed him out there today and he wasn’t out there against a really good offense,” Sirianni said. “I was really proud of the way the guys stepped up and played. We need Jalen Carter on the field and, like I said, we will keep everything in-house, but we have to get all these things corrected as a whole. You see how I coach with emotion, and I want them to play with emotion.”