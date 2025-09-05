Some may not be a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push play, but Love Island star Huda is a believe in the NFL's controversial quarterback sneak play.

During the 2025 NFL season's opener between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, a spot was shown with the Love Island star. Huda, who “knows a good tush” when she sees one. It explained the controversial ban proposal of the play.

“Here's the deal — the Eagles were nearly flawless, I'm talking full glute commitment,” Huda said. “But a bunch of teams, they lost it. It's not fair. It's not real football. Come on, babe, really?”

Ultimately, Huda takes the side of the Eagles. “If you're still upset by it, take a month to self-reflect, or maybe buy a squat rack, and stop complaining,” she concluded.

Will the NFL ever ban the Eagles' Tush Push?

The Eagles are far from the only team who uses the Tush Push. However, they have perfected the art of the play. Anytime they are just a few yards away from a first down or touchdown, it is almost a given that Jalen Hurts will get it.

In case you haven't seen it, the Tush Push is a quarterback sneak play. What differentiates it is the amount of players used to push the quarterback forward.

Some don't like it. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert discussed it during the Eagles-Cowboys game. He shared screenshots of the formation from the game, calling it out for not being legal.

“Center in front of the ball, both offensive guards in the neutral zone,” Benkert explained on X, formerly Twitter. “Just enforce the written rules better lol.”

Still, the NFL has yet to outlaw the Eagles (and others) from using the Tush Push. Over the offseason, the Green Bay Packers led the charge in getting the play banned.