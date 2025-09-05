The season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys started with fireworks, with Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott, resulting in him being ejected. After a new angle surfaced, legendary center Jason Kelce called out Prescott.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the new clip. It appears Prescott spat on the ground, aimed in the direction of the Eagles' defense, before nodding and smiling at Carter.

Of course, this prompted a response from Kelce, who said, “And the truth shall set you free.” The response went viral, garnering over four million views since it was posted.

However, some fans were quick to call out Kelce. A different shows the true distance between them. There were a few yards between them when Prescott spit. When Carter did, he was seemingly closer to Prescott. It appears the camera angle changes the story, depending on which one is shown.

Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter's spitting controversy

The ejection of Carter happened within the first few minutes of the game. After an injury occurred to Ben VanSumeren on the opening kickoff, things got heated between the teams. That is when Prescott spat, followed by Carter following suit.

Carter was ejected, and it caused a stir within the NFL world. Kelce initially responded by asking, “What in the f**k just happened[?]”

About a half hour later, Kelce followed that up, calling the start of the Eagles-Cowboys game the “most wild start to an NFL season of all time. First play of the game, one player is carted off, the other ejected. I mean[,] everyone knows you don’t spit, you swallow [obviously].”

Luckily, the Eagles overcame Carter's ejection, beating the Cowboys 24-20. Prescott made his return to the field after an injury cut his 2024 season short. This was his first game since November 3, 2024. Prescott threw 188 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

The Eagles next have a Super Bowl 59 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on September 14. The Cowboys will host the New York Giants in Week 2.