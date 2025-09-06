The season hasn't even started, and San Francisco 49ers fans are already worried about some of their star players. They're already walking into the 2025 season with injuries to some of their starters on offense. Now, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reported to be dealing with a calf injury before Week 1.

How worried should 49ers fans be about McCaffrey's injury? Well, if we follow the team's thought process, fans shouldn't be too concerned about the injury. According to a recent report by Dianna Russini, the San Francisco coaching staff isn't too worried about McCaffrey despite the ailment bothering him.

“I’m told he’s not in a lot of pain and the 49ers aren’t overly concerned,” Russini reported in her piece for The Athletic. “The centerpiece of San Francisco’s offense seemed to have finally turned the corner after dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis last year, when his season was cut short after just four games by a PCL injury, among other maladies. The difference this summer was obvious — he was on the field every day in camp, not just managing things from the side.”

Given McCaffrey's lengthy list of injuries in his career, it's hard not to be concerned when he's sidelined with an injury. After a completely healthy 2023 season that saw him named the Offensive Player of the Year, the 49ers star once again struggled with injuries last year. McCaffrey ended up missing most of the season due to lower leg injuries. The 49ers struggled as a result, failing to make the postseason even as a wild-card team.

Aside from McCaffrey, the 49ers are dealing with injuries to their other skill positions. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered last year and is not going to be ready for Week 1. Jauan Jennnigs is just now coming back from his own calf injury he sustained in practice.

Should McCaffrey be ruled out for Week 1, the 49ers will most likely go with former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.