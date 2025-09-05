Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night to open the 2025 NFL season, questions emerged over the limited involvement of star wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown recorded just one target and one reception for eight yards, prompting former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy to weigh in during the latest episode of Up & Adams.

McCoy addressed the issue when asked by host Kay Adams whether Brown’s quiet night was due to the Cowboys' defensive scheme or the Eagles' offensive decisions.

“I’m not sure because I have to watch the tape… as far as the coverage and how they were covering him,” McCoy said. “I’m just saying like, target him though, right? If I’m Jalen Hurts… we gotta get him involved or at least show the defense that we will take a shot… because if we take shots, we can complete it.”

McCoy pointed out the existing chemistry between Hurts and Brown and argued that a more aggressive passing approach would maximize Philadelphia’s offensive potential.

“People forget how good Jalen Hurts’ deep ball is,” McCoy continued. “People forget how they used to have that super connection—him and AJ Brown… Now knowing the defense won’t be as good as it was last year… we gotta get a chance to target AJ and DeVonta [Smith].”

Hurts delivered an efficient performance, finishing 19-for-23 with 152 passing yards, a passer rating of 94.2, and two rushing touchdowns on 62 yards. Despite the win, Brown’s absence from the offensive game plan raised concerns given his role as a top target in the passing attack.

Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed Brown’s usage after the game, explaining that the Cowboys executed well defensively and forced Hurts to progress through multiple reads.

“They did a good job of matching some things with taking away A.J.,” Sirianni said, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. “We had some different things to him that Jalen had to get through… A.J. is obviously gonna have to be involved more in the offense, but some games go this way.”

Sirianni emphasized that such games are part of the natural flow of a season and reaffirmed Brown’s importance to the team moving forward.

Brown, who led the team in receiving yards during the 2024 season, remains a central figure in Philadelphia’s offensive plans. His lack of targets in Week 1 stands out as an anomaly in what was otherwise a balanced performance.

The Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, will meet Kansas City again in a highly anticipated Week 2 rematch on Sunday, September 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and AJ Brown leading the offense, Philadelphia will look to reestablish balance through the air as they begin their 2025 title defense.