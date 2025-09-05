The NFL season just started, but it didn't take long for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys to make headlines.

The drama between Eagles tackle Jalen Carter and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott captivated fans during Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory over Dallas. Former Eagles running back LeSean recently weighed in on the issue, and took an interesting shot at the Cowboys signal caller in the process.

“I don't think a lot of people respect Dak…,” McCoy told Kay Adams. “ You spit on somebody, it's like I have no respect for you, whatever I do, you ain't gonna do nothing back.”

Carter spat at Prescott in front of an NFL official and was ejected from the game. Prescott spat in Carter’s direction before the incident, but denied that he was aiming for the 24-year-old.

“I felt so like, ‘Bro, that's so classless,’” Prescott told Yahoo Sports. “So I stepped through and I said colorful words, like ‘Bro, what the f*** would I want to spit on you for, bro?’ And then when I said that, he just spit on me. I’m like, ‘What the f***?’”

Carter has apologized and also promised his teammates that it will not happen again.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again. I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there,” Carter told USA Today.

The incident came amidst what was a strange start to the new campaign. A weather delay halted the action in the third quarter. The two teams will face each other again in Week 12.