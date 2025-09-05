The Philadelphia Eagles opened their Super Bowl title defense with a win that was anything but ordinary. In a game filled with weather delays, penalties, and controversy, the Eagles outlasted the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 in front of a raucous home crowd. The victory was dramatic, thrilling, and ugly all at once. It was a fitting start to the defending champions' back-to-back title campaign.

How the Eagles beat the Cowboys

Philly star QB Jalen Hurts led the charge with two rushing touchdowns. He proved once again why he’s the heartbeat of the Eagles’ offense. However, the story of the night wasn’t just about Hurts’ dual-threat ability. Jalen Carter, one of the team’s defensive cornerstones, was ejected before the first defensive snap for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It was an incident that stunned fans and teammates alike. Despite losing Carter, committing nine penalties for 110 yards, and watching Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson leave with a back injury, Philadelphia still found a way to get the W.

The Eagles led 24-20 when lightning forced a 65-minute delay. They pushed the end of the game past midnight. By then, the Eagles had weathered storms both literal and figurative. They shut out the Cowboys in the second half. Again, they survived mistakes and missing personnel to start their season with a statement win. Yet behind the celebrations, one concern looms large.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest concern despite dramatic Week 1 win over Cowboys.

The Eagles have a CB2 problem

Despite the Eagles’ gritty performance, their most glaring weakness was exposed under the prime-time spotlight: cornerback depth. Specifically, the CB2 spot opposite Darius Slay looked vulnerable all night. The first half was a disaster for Adoree’ Jackson. He was relentlessly targeted by Prescott and the Cowboys’ receivers. CeeDee Lamb consistently beat him in coverage. Even KaVontae Turpin found success when matched against him.

Dallas wasted no time exploiting Jackson, attacking him repeatedly. He surrendered a 32-yard completion that set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown, then was flagged for pass interference on the very next play. Throughout the half, his poor positioning and soft cushions stood out. Remember that defense is only as strong as its weakest corner. On Thursday night, that weakness was clear.

To Jackson’s credit, he returned after a concussion evaluation and settled down in the second half. He was helped by Vic Fangio’s halftime adjustments. Still, the damage had already been done. Unless the Eagles find a reliable answer at CB2, opposing quarterbacks will continue to attack that matchup without hesitation.

Why it matters going forward

Recall that Philadelphia won a Super Bowl last season with a defense that prided itself on depth and versatility. Depth, of course, can only go so far when one starter is being relentlessly exploited. Opposing offensive coordinators will not hesitate to replicate Dallas’ game plan. Expect them to test Jackson or whoever lines up at CB2 until the Eagles prove they can stop it.

Note that Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have shown shutdown potential. That said, if Jackson, or any corner in that role, can’t keep pace with elite route-runners, the Eagles risk giving up chunk plays and touchdowns in high-stakes moments. The Cowboys offered a blueprint to the rest of the league: force the Eagles’ secondary to win one-on-one battles without leaning solely on pass rush.

It is too early to panic, but not too early to be concerned. The NFC is loaded with dangerous receivers. We're talking about Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Olave, and of course Lamb again in the rematch. The Eagles’ ability to defend those weapons could be the difference between another Super Bowl run and an early playoff exit.

The elephant in the room: Jalen Carter

Sure, cornerback depth is the Eagles’ most pressing football concern. However, the Carter incident cannot be ignored. Getting ejected for spitting on an opponent before a single snap reflects not only poor judgment but immaturity. It was conduct unbecoming of a player expected to be a defensive leader. His absence hurt the Eagles immediately. Dallas gashed the defense for 119 rushing yards before halftime.

Philadelphia cannot afford to lose Carter to disciplinary issues. He has the talent to be a generational defensive tackle. Lapses like Thursday night, though, put his teammates in impossible positions. Nick Sirianni’s staff must address this immediately and ensure Carter learns from the embarrassment. Winning covered up the impact this time, but in a closer or postseason game, it could be devastating.

What it all means

The Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys will go down as one of the more bizarre openers in franchise history. It was complete with a weather delay, an ejection, and a gritty second-half shutout. Still, champions aren’t measured by their opening-night highlights. They’re judged on sustainability.

Right now, Philadelphia’s biggest obstacle to sustained dominance isn’t Hurts, the offensive line, or even Carter’s maturity. It’s the gaping hole at CB2. Unless the Eagles find answers, they risk seeing opponents exploit that matchup every week.

The Super Bowl champions survived Dallas, but survival isn’t the standard in Philadelphia anymore. If they want to repeat, they must fix their biggest concern before it costs them more than just yards and penalties.