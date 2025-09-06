The Texas Rangers are pushing hard for a playoff spot, and early Saturday morning, they received a much-needed update. Marcus Semien is now out of his walking boot. The veteran second baseman has been recovering from a left foot injury suffered on August 21 when he fouled a ball off his foot during a game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Dallas Morning News’s Evan Grant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the progress Semien has made following his stint on the injured list.

“Marcus Semien was out of his walking boot after the game tonight

Doctors gave him clearance to start trying to walk without it again”

This injury update provides optimism as the Rangers playoff race intensifies. Semien had been diagnosed with a third metatarsal fracture and Lisfranc sprain, an injury that can carry unpredictable recovery timelines. Originally projected to miss 4-6 weeks, Semien is already two weeks ahead of schedule. Advanced treatments like PRP injections or bone stimulators may have played a role in his accelerated progress.

The second baseman's absence in recent weeks has forced the club to lean on a mix of infielders—Josh Smith, Cody Freeman, and Ezequiel Duran—at second base. While each has contributed, none brings the defensive consistency or veteran presence that Semien offers.

Currently, the AL Wild Card standings remain close. The Rangers sit at 73-69, four games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and just half a game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot. The club has gone 12-8 over its last 20 games, even without Semien in the lineup.

With every game carrying postseason implications, Texas has managed to stay in the hunt thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting—but the leadership void without Semien has been felt, both on the field and in the clubhouse. His presence has long been viewed as the glue of the infield, and getting him back could stabilize the team during its toughest stretch yet.

If his rehab continues trending upward, the Rangers could activate the 34-year-old before the end of the regular season. With postseason hopes on the line, his return could be the timely spark the club needs.