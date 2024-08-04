Training camp is a place where players want to make names for themselves, and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell is doing that. He recently caught the eyes of DeVonta Smith for his trash talk, but the Eagles wide receiver isn't taking it too seriously.

“Today was the first day I went against him,” Smith said to reporters after practice. “I got open. And he told me my route was trash. I like it, though. He's a great guy. I like what I've seen — he's moving around a lot.”

As a rookie, it's good to see that Mitchell is coming in with a lot of confidence, and it's even better that he's going against a wide receiver core like the Eagles, which can make him better every day in practice.

Quinyon Mitchell is turning heads in the Philadelphia Eagles training camp

Quinyon Mitchell's name has come up more than once in training camp, and he's been getting praise from some of the Philadelphia Eagles players. A.J. Brown was one of the players that has given Mitchell his props and told reporters that the rookie isn't fazed by what he sees on the field.

“I know these are camp battles, but ultimately, I’m just trying to get him prepared for when we play in September and that can carry on,” Brown said to reporters. “He doesn’t back down. He hasn’t backed down not one time, and that’s what I want to see.”

Brown said that he and Mitchell have practiced together a lot in training camp, and he's trying to help the rookie with his reps.

“That’s not by design [from the team],” Brown said. “That’s me kind of picking a fight with him, trying to get him going. He likes to talk trash at me. I'm just picking a fight with him to make practices very interesting. But he's not fazed, he's not fazed.”

Mitchell is moving around the field as an outside and slot corner, and the Eagles coaching staff sees that he's willing to take on any role to gain experience and playing time.

“That is a great thing,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after practice. “In this league, you're going to be going up against really good wideouts week in, week out, and [Quinyon] gets to see that in practice. He gets it every single day. So he can't be fazed.”

The Eagles selected Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team already has two solidified cornerbacks, Darius Slay Jr. and James Bradberry IV, but having depth at the position is a must. With the experience that Mitchell is getting in camp, he could come in and make a play on any side of the field.