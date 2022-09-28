Nick Sirianni reveals Eagles’ Tiger Woods motivation amid 3-0 start

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of two undefeated teams through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and Nick Sirianni wants to ensure there’s no complacency within the locker room. Just because things are going well, doesn’t mean the Eagles can afford to take their foot off the gas. Sirianni revealed one tactic he used in order to encourage his guys to keep striving for greatness. The Eagles head coach said he used a Tiger Woods clip in which the legendary golfer said he was “obsessed with getting better” while already being the top golfer on the planet, via Andrew Siciliano.

NIck Sirianni says he showed the Eagles a clip of Tiger Woods, when he was on top of his game, saying he was "obsessed with getting better". — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 28, 2022

Sirianni doesn’t just want this Eagles team to be good. He wants them to be great, if not the best. There are high hopes surrounding this budding Eagles roster, and things are all coming together in 2022. Using Woods to motivate his squad seems to have worked thus far, and Sirianni will continue preaching the message of avoiding complacency.

The Eagles have picked up impressive wins over the likes of the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders. They sit clear atop of the NFC North, and only the Miami Dolphins match their undefeated 3-0 record through the first three weeks of the season.

If Tiger Woods motivational clips is what this team needs to keep playing at this level, Sirianni should keep them coming, because clearly whatever they’re doing in Philly is working wonders. The Eagles are slated for a Week 4 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they’ll hope to maintain their pristine record against Trevor Lawrence and Co, channeling some motivation from Tiger Woods in order to do so.