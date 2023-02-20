The Philadelphia Eagles made a magical run to Super Bowl 57, but ultimately came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now that the 2022 season is over, the Eagles could be facing quite a bit of turnover this offseason. In fact, they have already lost both their offensive and defensive coordinator in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, who have both been hired as head coaches elsewhere.

That has left the Eagles with a pair of huge holes in their coaching staff, and their first order of business this offseason involves filling these positions. This obviously isn’t the ideal scenario for Philadelphia, but the good news is that it sounds like the Eagles are hard at work looking for their next coordinators, with former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard emerging as a top candidate for them.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“The Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as they look to fill their DC job, per league source. Leonhard was a 10-year NFL safety who is respected in league circles.”

Leonhard latched on with Wisconsin as a defensive backs coach in 2016 after he decided to hang up his cleats after the 2014 season. Leonhard became the team’s defensive coordinator the next season, in addition to his defensive backs work, until he was named Wisconsin’s interim head coach in October after Paul Chryst was fired.

Leonhard was thrown into the fire pretty early on at Wisconsin, and it seems like he would be a shrewd hire for the Eagles given his experience as a defensive coordinator, as well as his experience as a head coach last season. With an interview already having been conducted, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see the Eagles hire Leonhard as their defensive coordinator in the near future.