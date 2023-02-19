They say laughter is the best medicine. Still less than a week from a stinging Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is tending to his wounds by doing some good, old fashioned ribbing. The unfortunate recipient of the shenanigans is none other than his teammate A.J. Brown.

The Eagles Nation Twitter account posted a series of childhood photos of Brown. Smith could not contain himself and observed how the Ole Miss product looked wise beyond his years.

Bruh why you look so old 😭😭 @1kalwaysopen_https://t.co/Dv1c5wGbKq — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) February 18, 2023

By looking at the pictures, it looked as if he was doing his best to land a modeling gig or an audition for a 1980s sitcom based on some of the attire. Even years later, Smith found it necessary to check Brown. Wideouts are known for their swagger, and perhaps Brown’s was innate since birth.

Brown and Smith each had big games in the Super Bowl and were instrumental in the team’s successful campaign. The Eagles acquired the two-time Pro Bowler Brown in a draft-day trade last year and promptly signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract. He ( 1,496 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Smith (1,196 yards, 95 receptions) formed one of the top two best receiver tandems in the NFL.

Smith will be due for a huge contract extension as well down the road, but for now his focus will likely be on helping the Eagles remain in title contention. The Super Bowl runners-up have a history of regressing the following year, but the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have nearly bucked that trend with trips to the AFC Championship. The uncertainty clouding the NFC will afford Philadelphia a decent opportunity to vie for a championship next season.

Both stars will now enjoy a little break in the offseason. Fans might be able to catch a glimpse of Brown sitting on his stoop and scanning the neighborhood while lamenting how things aren’t how they used to be.