The Philadelphia Eagles might have lost a key member of their defense today after TJ Edwards signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears but the Philly faithful is not in poor spirits.

Here are some reactions from Eagles’ fans after Edwards’ departure paved a lane for sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean to get more time on the field in 2023-24.

James Seltzer of SPORTSRADIO 94WIP: “I’m excited for the start of the Nakobe Dean Era in Philadelphia. Go Birds.”

Philly Talk Podcast: “Officially Nakobe Dean Szn!! #Eagles”

Sideline – Eagles: “Nakobe Dean season is finally here. All love to TJ and wish him the best.”

Brenden Deeg of theScore: “T.J. Edwards to the Bears. It’s officially Nakobe Dean season in Philadelphia.”

Kendall Beck of the All About The Birds Podcast: “The keys to the Eagles defense has just been passed to Nakobe Dean.”

Dean will have big shoes to fill if he ends up being the Eagles’ short- and/or long-term solution at linebacker. Edwards had one of his best seasons with the Eagles last season when he recorded 159 tackles (10 TFL), seven passes defended, five quarterback hits and two sacks. Edwards also received an overall rating of 84.8 in 2022 from Pro Football Focus with almost even grades in run defense (83.4), pass rush (81.0), and coverage (79.7).

Dean only played 34 snaps last season but was considered a steal in the draft after he fell to the third round of last year’s draft. His small size reportedly pushed away some evaluators from thinking he was worthy of a first round selection. However, he was one of the more versatile linebackers in college football before turning pro last season.