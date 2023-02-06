The Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII — if the yearly Madden video game simulation can be believed. Madden NFL 23’s official simulation predicts Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17.

In the simulation, Hurts completed 26 of 33 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing ten times for 88 yards and a score of his own. The impressive stat line earned him Most Valuable Player honors.

Eagles star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each scored a touchdown; a 26-yard pass for Brown and a 63-yard score for Smith. The two touchdowns came when the game was tied 10-10 in the third quarter, according to the simulation.

Brown finished as the Super Bowl’s leading receiver, with eight catches for 114 yards. Smith added six catches for 92 yards.

Hurts scored the first touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run in the first quarter, and was also Philadelphia’s leading rusher with his 88; Miles Sanders rushed 15 times for 78 yards and the Eagles final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce got the scoring going when the superstar tight end caught a four-yard touchdown reception from Mahomes. Surprisingly, that was the superstar signal-callers’ only touchdown pass of the game.

Mahomes finished with 29 of 39 completed passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the third quarter.

Although the simulation has the Eagles over the Chiefs, it has been wrong the past two attempts: it picked the Cincinnati Bengals last year and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

It correctly predicted Kansas City would win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, which they did, earning MVP Mahomes his first Super Bowl ring. The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, they defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, in a year that the simulator picked the Pats to win Super Bowl LII.

It will be intriguing to see if the Madden ’23 simulation can be correct for the first time in three years, or if Mahomes and the Chiefs will get their second ring in four seasons on Feb. 12.