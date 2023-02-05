Two of the NFL’s best in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle in Super Bowl 57. The similarities between the Chiefs and Eagles go way beyond their top dog status.

The Chiefs entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while the Eagles earned the same distinction in the NFC. Both the Eagles and Chiefs hold a 16-3 record – including regular season and playoffs – heading into the Super Bowl. But more than just their records, the Chiefs and Eagles have both played a similar brand of football, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

To this point in the season, both the Eagles and Chiefs have scored 546 points. They have both averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Throughout the playoffs, both teams have four takeaways.

Philadelphia and Kansas City were long expected to face off in Super Bowl 57. Both teams have two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes respectfully.

Hurts has the edge as a running quarterback, rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Mahomes is arguably the best passer in the league, throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Both were named to the Pro Bowl.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Brett Veach

Chiefs GM Brett Veach drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes’ impact ahead of Super Bowl 57

Karl Rasmussen ·

Chiefs, Bengals, Joseph Ossai, Patrick Mahomes

NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni

Eagles’ underrated edge over rest of NFL that isn’t talked about enough

Anthony Riccobono ·

Now in Super Bowl 57, the Eagles and Chiefs will be battling for that illustrious championship ring. It should be a hard fought battle, as both teams matchup well. All season, Philadelphia and Kansas City have matched each other in talent.

But only one team can be Super Bowl champions when it is all said and done.