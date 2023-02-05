Two of the NFL’s best in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle in Super Bowl 57. The similarities between the Chiefs and Eagles go way beyond their top dog status.

The Chiefs entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while the Eagles earned the same distinction in the NFC. Both the Eagles and Chiefs hold a 16-3 record – including regular season and playoffs – heading into the Super Bowl. But more than just their records, the Chiefs and Eagles have both played a similar brand of football, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

To this point in the season, both the Eagles and Chiefs have scored 546 points. They have both averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Throughout the playoffs, both teams have four takeaways.

Philadelphia and Kansas City were long expected to face off in Super Bowl 57. Both teams have two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes respectfully.

Hurts has the edge as a running quarterback, rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Mahomes is arguably the best passer in the league, throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Both were named to the Pro Bowl.

Now in Super Bowl 57, the Eagles and Chiefs will be battling for that illustrious championship ring. It should be a hard fought battle, as both teams matchup well. All season, Philadelphia and Kansas City have matched each other in talent.

But only one team can be Super Bowl champions when it is all said and done.