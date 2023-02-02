When Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts take to the field for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12., they will make history as the first two black starting quarterbacks to face-off in the National Football League’s marquee game.

“To be on the world stage and have two black quarterbacks start is special,” Mahomes said on Thursday, according to Kansas City sports anchor Hayley Lewis. “The guys who came before me set the stage for this, and I’m happy we can set the stage for those to come after us.”

It’s a monumental moment for both the Kansas City Chiefs’ Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles’ Hurts, who led their respective teams to the best two records in the NFL in 2022-23. Mahomes and the Chiefs finished 14-3, good enough for the AFC West title and best record in the conference. Hurts and the Eagles had an identical record to lead the NFC.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round before winning a nailbiter over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

The Eagles eviscerated the New York Giants in their divisional matchup before beating the San Francisco 49ers in similar fashion in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are both nursing injuries ahead of their history-making matchup that they hope will not be a factor following a two week rest: for Mahomes, a high ankle sprain; for Hurts, a SC joint shoulder sprain.

“I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with,” Hurts said about his injury on Thursday.

Mahomes says he is just feeling general soreness, but otherwise, “[I’m] in a good spot.”

Regardless of their final statuses for Super Bowl LVII, the Mahomes-Hurts history-defining matchup is a mouthwatering prospect for football fans.