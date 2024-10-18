The Philadelphia Eagles received some injury updates and will be without tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) in Week 7 against the New York Giants. They will also be without offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) for at least four games after placing him on injured reserve per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The team will also be without DT Byron Young (hamstring) and CB Eli Ricks (groin).

There's already a decent amount of conversation going back and forth between the two teams, but most of it is respectful. Like Darius Slay's positive words about Malik Nabers, per Eagles insider Zach Berman.

“Very, very, very, very talented. Guy that can really get after it, play ball fast. He makes contested catches and runs great routes. A tradition of the LSU receiver being great at what they do, man. He's really good after the catch. … He's got a bright future as a rookie. I'm looking forward to the matchups in the future with (Quinyon Mitchell) and him. It's going to be some great matchups in the future,”

The Giants host the Eagles in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20th, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Eagles' headlines need to be about the Eagles

This week's matchup against their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, marks Saquon Barkley's first game against his old team. Rightfully, that's getting a lot of traction in the media. What shouldn't be a big talking point is Nick Sirianni yelling at fans on the sideline. Winning is the ultimate cure-all in sports, so the fastest way to turn the page is to keep stockpiling wins.

Vic Fangio acknowledged that the Eagles must continue to gel with their young defense in his recent press conference.

“Yeah. The makeup of your squad always affects how you call it. That’s not the only place where we have young players, either. Our two inside linebackers are young. [LB Zack] Baun is a veteran, but he never played inside linebacker until he got here. [LB] Nakobe [Dean] is a third-year player, but this is the first year he’s playing. Nolan Smith, we’ve talked about, really the first year he’s playing, et cetera, et cetera. So yeah, the makeup of your team, you can’t ignore it. You’ve got to try and find the right fit that fits everybody.

“It’s ongoing until you get to that point. There’s no magic formula. It’s all individuals. Analytics can’t help you with that one. These are all human beings that learn at different paces and experience things at different paces, and practice is important.”

The Eagles have a defensive DVOA ranked 26th. They ranked 29th in 2023 and third in 2022.