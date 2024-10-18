The New York Giants will welcome back rookie sensation Malik Nabers from a two-game absence Sunday when the team takes on its NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers was forced from the Giants’ Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. After missing the last two weeks, Nabers has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Week 7 against the Eagles.

While Nabers' speed and route-running prowess strikes fear into most cornerbacks, the Eagles’ Darius Slay is excited to see the first-year wideout in action. “Very, very, very, very talented. Guy that can really get after it, play ball fast. He makes contested catches and runs great routes. A tradition of the LSU receiver being great at what they do, man. He's really good after the catch. … He's got a bright future as a rookie. I'm looking forward to the matchups in the future with (Quinyon Mitchell) and him. It's going to be some great matchups in the future,” Slay said, per Eagles insider Zach Berman on X.

Nabers left the Giants' loss to the Cowboys early but managed to register 12 receptions for 115 yards before his exit prior to the two minute warning. With the impressive performance, Nabers made NFL history as the first player to rack up 25+ catches and three touchdowns in his first four games in the league.

The Eagles will face off against Malik Nabers and the Giants in Week 7

The Giants selected the electric wideout with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 draft out of LSU. After four games he has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Despite Nabers providing a major boost to the offense, the Giants are just 2-4 on the season and in last place in the NFC East.

The Eagles take on New York after a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia got healthy over its Week 5 bye with the return of receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Right tackle Lane Johnson was also back for the Eagles last Sunday.

While the offense returned to full strength, the Eagles’ defense is a different story. Philadelphia is already dealing with the unique challenges of a young defense. Now they might have to take on the Giants and Nabers without their veteran defensive leader.

Slay missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. The 12th-year All-Pro was hurt in the Eagles’ Week 6 win against the Browns. Slay did get in a limited practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day. If he is unable to play in Week 7 it could be a long day for the Eagles’ secondary.

At 3-2, Philadelphia trails the upstart Washington Commanders in the division. A loss to the Giants would drop the Eagles to third place behind the 3-3 Dallas Cowboys.