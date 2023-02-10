The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with injury concern throughout the postseason. Patrick Mahomes has notably been seen limping around the field and fans were worried about his status heading into the Super Bowl. Chiefs fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as no Kansas City players were listed on their injury report for the big game, per Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs will need all hands on deck during the Super Bowl. However, the Patrick Mahomes update is especially important. The Philadelphia Eagles feature an impressive all-around defense. Kansas City is going to need Mahomes and the offense to fire on all cylinders. Although the Chiefs’ defense is capable, it has struggled at times this season.

As a result, Kansas City will need a productive offensive effort. And they will remain confident with Patrick Mahomes ready to roll.

Mahomes, who was named the NFL MVP, has accrued plenty of big game experience throughout his career. He tends to rise up when it matters most and make impactful plays. It should be noted that Mahomes’ prior injury may still hamper him on Sunday. With that being said, his non-inclusion on the injury report bodes well for the team without question.

The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl projects to be a highly competitive affair. Both teams were excellent during the regular season and continued their success throughout the playoffs. Philadelphia was incredibly impressive during the postseason, but they will face their first major challenge versus this Chiefs team that is healthy and ready to roll.