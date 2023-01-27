The Philadelphia Eagles have their sights set on the Super Bowl. They are not settling for anything less and are getting closer to full health. The latest injury update for Jalen Hurts is fantastic news for Philadelphia.

Hurts was hobbled by a shoulder injury to end the regular season but is now healthy and ready to go in the NFC Championship Game with no issues. He will continue to receive treatment but there are currently no restrictions for him in practice, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He’s been ripping it just like every week,” head coah Nick Sirianni said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. Eagles fans are surely excited that their superstar quarterback is continuing to recover, as the team looked much worse with him on the sideline.

Hurts and the Eagles torched the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, proving even more to be a highly talented team on both sides of the ball. With Hurts back under center and beating defenses with his arm and legs, the Eagles look like a team that can beat anyone on any given day. The San Francisco 49ers are stacked, too, but are vulnerable at one key spot.

The Eagles will welcome Brock Purdy, a rookie quarterback who hasn’t played many away games and does poorly against pressure, and the 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the conference title game. Jalen Hurts being at full strength will be key for the Birds as they look to make it back to the Super Bowl.