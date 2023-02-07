Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is heading to Super Bowl LVII with every intention to win it. If that wasn’t obvious before, well, at least it is now.

In a rather hilarious exchange, Sirianni was asked by a reporter on Monday if the Super Bowl is a “must-win game” for the Eagles. Perhaps surprised by the hilariously obvious question, the Philadelphia tactician could only respond with, “Yeah.”

Props to Sirianni for being able to keep a straight face while responding, though. After all, not a lot of coaches would be as kind or understanding as him when asked about that waste of a question.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if the Super Bowl is “a must-win game.” He somehow kept a straight face and replied: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/vVPpY6BhBR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

Sure enough, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles won’t be going to Arizona and play in the Super Bowl with the desire to lose. Well, duh, the objective of the game is to win!

Let’s hope that the reporter who asked it got more questions than that one. After all, if they only had one question and that’s how they used it, the moment will even be more head-scratching.

The Eagles last made it to the Super Bowl in 2017, so naturally, they are hungry to win it again. Not to mention that after an incredible season that saw them tally a 14-3 record en route to the title match, it would be foolish to think that they don’t have championship aspirations.

Philadelphia has one of the most well-balanced rosters in the NFL, and with Jalen Hurts playing like an MVP, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a ton of problem bringing them down.