The 2023 campaign was a bit of a mess for the Philadelphia Eagles. After coming agonizingly close to winning Super Bowl 57 and jumping out to a 10-1 record, the Eagles were the title favorite for much of the year. But they closed out the regular season by winning just one of their final six games before fully collapsing in the Wild Card round by losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It wasn't a good way to head into the offseason for the Eagles, and to make matters worse, several teams across the league wanted to ban their notorious Tush Push, which they have used with great success in short yardage situations. However, thankfully for Philly, it doesn't seem like the NFL has any interest in outlawing the play.
“Don’t punish a team that strategically does it well. Their success rate, just amazing.” – Troy Vincent, PFT Live
Eagles Tush Push will continue to cause problems for rest of the NFL
The Tush Push is a play designed by Philadelphia that has someone line up behind their quarterback Jalen Hurts and shove him from behind on a quarterback sneak. When you combine Hurts' leg strength, the Eagles offensive line's ability to win off the snap, and the push from the back, the play is nearly impossible to stop when Philly runs it.
Many teams have tried to replicate that play and failed, which has led to some folks around the league looking to ban it, but the NFL isn't interested in punishing Philadelphia for finding a play that works for them. Despite complaints about the play, it looks like it's here to stay, and you can bet the Eagles will be relying on it heavily again when they retake the field in 2024.