AJ Brown insists his penchant for fiery exchanges with Philadelphia Eagles teammates and coaches are simply a byproduct of his competitive drive and desire to win. Needless to say, not all Philly fans will believe the star wide receiver's contention in wake of a tumultuous 2023 campaign marked by a late-season slide toward the playoffs. Still, the vast majority of Eagles faithful will no doubt be pleased to know Brown plans on playing in the City of Brotherly Love next season regardless.
Calling into local radio station 94WIP on Friday, Brown told listeners his hot-button sideline demeanor is broadly misconstrued.
“What if my flare ups on the sideline are because I care so much? And wanna hold people accountable and get them back up? Yall just don’t see it from Jalen because that’s not his personality,” he said, per Eagles Nation. “But it’s mine.. And I can do that because nobody works as hard as me and puts the work in as much as me, and I stand on that. Y’all take it as anger, it’s passion.”
Brown has steadfastly denied any lingering animus between he, franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni and other team leaders ever since Philadelphia's collapse began in early December.
The two-time Second Team All-Pro also has three years remaining on his contract, yet there's been widespread speculation he could request a trade from the Eagles before 2024 kicks off—a potential culmination of his frustration with the team. Don't count on it.
“I want to be here. It's as simple as that,” Brown said on Friday, per Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters. “I love where I'm at, it's simple as that, next question.”