The Dallas Cowboys need to see something from running back Miles Sanders. The same goes for Jaydon Blue. And the good news is the team announced the two injured running backs will do “something” in practice this week, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

“Brian Schottenheimer said Miles Sanders (knee), Jaydon Blue (ankle) will do ‘something’ this week.”

And maybe more than “something,” according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“Brian Schottenheimer said RBs Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders should see some ‘significant progress’ this week. They could play against the Ravens.”

Cowboys RB Miles Sanders trying to make a mark

Sanders has already shown flashes that lead people to believe he will be the starter, according to Tommy Yarrish of dallascowboys.com.

“I think of all the backs in the room, he's got the most juice left and the best chance to benefit from a fresh start after Sanders struggled in his two seasons with the Panthers,” Yarrish wrote. “In shorts, Sanders looks a bit more explosive compared to the rest of the group. Of course, guys like Javonte Williams will also have a shot. And the room could very well be by-committee again. But I think Sanders gets the nod to start.”

The Cowboys have been trying to deal with the injury situation to Blue as best as they can, according to atozsports.com.

“We're a little bit challenged,” Schottenheimer said. “We’ve got some good backup plans organized. We’ve got some athletes that you guys might see tote the rock a little bit, and we’ll do some fun things with those guys.

“We're a little thin at that spot, but that opens up opportunities for other guys. And again, you guys know I'm big into cross-training, and hopefully we stay pretty healthy in this game.”

Javonte Williams rides the top of the Cowboys' depth chart at running back. Also in the mix are Deuce Vaughn and rookie Phil Mafah, along with fullbackHunter Luepke. The Cowboys already have a dynamic passing offense, but will need to ground game to soar if the team wants to find consistency in 2025.