By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles did not activate TE Dallas Goedert on Saturday. As a result, he will not be eligible to return for Philadelphia’s Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears, per Adam Schefter.

Dallas Goedert is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy. The Eagles are hopeful he can return next week and play an impactful role during their postseason run.

Philadelphia received an encouraging update on Dallas Goedert earlier in the week. The injury update stated that at the very least the tight end would return for the Eagles’ Christmas Eve affair against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Dallas Goedert is eligible to have his practice window open today after a 4-week stint on IR following a shoulder injury. Expectations are the #Eagles TE will return to the active roster for Sunday’s game at the Bears, and if not almost certainly Christmas Eve at the Cowboys,” Jeff McLane wrote on Twitter.

The Eagles hold the best record in the NFL heading into Week 15. They have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. Additionally, Jalen Hurts is in the MVP conversation. Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons previously made eye-opening remarks in reference to Hurts’ MVP candidacy. But the QB offered a dismissive response.

“I’m worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said. His comments certainly add an element of drama to this upcoming Bears-Eagles clash.

Hurts and the Eagles will benefit without question from the return of Dallas Goedert. Barring a setback, he is on track to return against the Cowboys next week.