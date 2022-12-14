The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high and they’ve already become the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a stellar 12-1 record. While the offense is already thriving on a weekly basis, it appears some more help is coming. Tight end Dallas Goedert is nearing a return and could suit in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

“Dallas Goedert is eligible to have his practice window open today after a 4-week stint on IR following a shoulder injury. Expectations are the #Eagles TE will return to the active roster for Sunday’s game at the Bears, and if not almost certainly Christmas Eve at the Cowboys.”

That’s huge for Philly. Goedert hasn’t played since Week 10 against the Washington Commanders because of a shoulder injury. Before going on the shelf, he was very productive for the Eagles, reeling in the third-most-receptions behind only DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, catching 43 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns. A very important weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In his place, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have been filling in and tight end but neither player is making the impact Dallas Goedert did. As McLane mentioned, there is always the chance he doesn’t play this weekend and instead comes back on Christmas Eve versus the Dallas Cowboys, which should be a tough contest for Philadelphia.

With a Super Bowl run surely in their sights, Nick Sirianni’s squad will need a healthy squad in order to go all the way. 32-year-old defensive end Robert Quinn could return by the playoffs as well after recently going on the IR.